Mariah Carey Posts ‘Game of Thrones’ Photo, Her Fans Erupt As She Takes Over the Throne

Mariah Carey tried to get in on Game of Thrones fever Sunday night by teasing some “major” spoilers for the final season on Twitter.

Major Game of Thrones spoilers….

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/NgJ3FTqTPH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 22, 2019

The pop music superstar shared a photo of herself sitting on the Iron Throne, the thing everyone in Westeros is fighting for. While some thing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targeryen (Emilia Clarke) might be the one on the throne in the series finale, Carey suggested it would be her.

Carey’s fans did not seem to mind the idea, with many celebrating her post. It was retweeted almost 5,000 times and liked more than 14,800 times. Some even gave her Westeros-style titles.

“Yaaaas, I’d watch the show if you were on it,” one fan wrote.

“Miss Mariah Carey from the House of Music Songbird Supreme Singer songwriter mother of dem kids,” another added.

“Queen Mariah no-middle-name Carey, They Call the Wind Mariah, Queen of the Lambs, Songbird Supreme, Queen of Melisma, Artist of the Millennium, Mirage and, not to forget, 500 hours of Beauty School,” another wrote.

“WE’RE READY TO STAND BESIDE YOU IN COMBAT,” another excited fan tweeted.

While the chances are slim that Carey will really end up on the Iron Throne, she is still the Queen of pop music with a shelf full of trophies. Earlier this month, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced she will be adding another trophy to her collection, the Icon Award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

Carey will be recognized as the artist with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts, nothing 18 top hits. She first appeared on Billboard charts in 1990 with her debut album, which included four Hot 100 No. 1 hits.

Carey is also set to perform a medley of her hits and follows in the footsteps of past winners Janet Jackson, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Neil Diamond.

Other performers scheduled to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the show are Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Sam Smith, Normani and Panic! At The Disco.

As for Game of Thrones, Sunday’s episode was packed with emotional moments for fans. One scene featured Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) being knighted by Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). In another surprising scene, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) hooked up with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) while the residents of Winterfell wait for the Knight King and the White Walkers to arrive. Next week’s episode promises even more action, with the Battle of Winterfell finally arriving.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images