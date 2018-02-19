Mariah Carey to Fergie: Don’t Listen to the Haters

Fergie performed the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and the singer immediately received criticism for her performance, which was a notably untraditional one.

The former Black Eyed Peas member performed the song in a jazz style, putting a completely new spin on the traditional song, which social media immediately lambasted her for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, one person Fergie has in her corner is Mariah Carey, who spoke to TMZ Sports while leaving Sweet Chick on Fairfax on Sunday night.

When asked for her thoughts on the controversy and whether she had any advice for Fergie, the elusive chanteuse simply said, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

With that, she got in her car, further cementing her status as the queen of not caring what others think.

Carey is no stranger to criticism, having received plenty of it after her 2017 New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which saw the singer struggle with technical difficulties that caused her to stop singing altogether.

The next year, she returned to the stage and delivered a full performance, doing what she could to erase the previous year’s memory from the minds of the public.

Time will tell whether Fergie chooses to go the same route, though she has not yet commented on Sunday’s performance.

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com