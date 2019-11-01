Mariah Carey Has Fans Freaking out With Day After Halloween Video

Spooky season is officially over and it’s onto Christmas cheer — at least if you ask Mariah Carey! The Grammy-winning songstress celebrated the start of the holiday season with a hilarious video featuring her mega-hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and an appearance from Santa Claus himself. In the clip she posted to Twitter, Carey drifts off to sleep in her Halloween costume, but awakens to a call from Santa.

“Santa! It’s time!” she cries, suddenly in holiday attire and shouting in excitement as the 12th best-selling single of all time begins with it’s signature chiming notes.

For fans of Carey or even those simply waiting for the holiday season to begin, the video was an instant hit.

The video also comes on the 25th anniversary of the earworm’s release, which is hard to believe for Carey.

“It’s so funny, somebody was just asking me, ‘What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?’” she told USA Today. “I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don’t know!”

“It’s very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus,” she added. “I don’t acknowledge time, I don’t know what it is. I rebuke it!”

It almost didn’t come to be, she revealed, coming off the success of her 1993 album Music Box, which despite hitting number one on the charts for eight weeks, had Carey wondering if she was ready to do the Christmas album her team then pitched.

“Originally, I was like, ‘This is a little bit too early in my career to do a Christmas album,’” Carey recalled. “I didn’t understand why it was being suggested to me.”

“I really started with thinking, ‘What are all the things I think about at Christmas?’ Lights, presents, stockings, fireplaces,” she continued. “I’ve always loved Christmas so much my entire life, but I grew up not having a lot of money and not being able to experience it like the other kids did. I wanted Christmas to be perfect, but for a lot of different reasons, it didn’t always end up working out well, coming from such a dysfunctional family. So I think when I wrote it, I just put every ounce of longing for that perfect moment in it.”

