Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors Debunked

✖

As soon as an actress gets married -- or any woman for that matter -- the speculation begins about when the newlyweds will start having children. Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie wed British director Tom Ackerley in 2016, and the rumor mill immediately began churning. The latest rumor surfaced about six months ago, with The Daily Mail speculating that Robbie was expecting. However, Gossip Cop debunked that rumor, pointing out that Robbie was as slim as ever prepping for Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film.

While Robbie usually keeps things tight-lipped about her relationship with Ackerley, she has shared some insight into whether or not she wants to have a family in the future. Soon after they got married, Robbie explained that she did want a large family someday, but that her career came first. "I want tons of children. Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number," Robbie explained to The Sunday Telegraph. "I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbie)

Robbie also explained her frustration with the speculation around the status of her womb to Radio Times in 2019, explaining that she doesn't like strangers asking about whether or not she wants children. "It made me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?" Robbie said. "I got married and the first question in almost every interview is 'Babies? When are you having one?' I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do."

Luckily for Robbie, she and Ackerly, who she met on the set of her film Suite Francais, are similarly career-focused. According to Robbie, they decided to make I, Tonya instead of taking a honeymoon after they got married. "We did this film instead of our honeymoon," Robbie explained. "There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream."