Margot Robbie Debuts Adorable Puppy for Fans on Social Media
Margot Robbie surprised fans by adding a new member to her family. The Birds of Prey actress has a new, adorable puppy and fans have already shown their love for the cute little animal. Robbie and her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerly, have said the two are big animal lovers and have several pets at home. Robbie, 30, and Ackerly have been married since 2016.
On Saturday, Robbie shared a photo of herself looking lovingly at the new pup, whom she cradled in her arms. Robbie did not share any details on the new pet, only adding puppy and heart emojis in the caption. More than 2 million of her followers have liked the post since she shared it, and thousands have left comments about the puppy.
In a November 2018 interview with Porter, Robbie said she and Ackerly had adopted several dogs. "Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy," the I, Tonya star explained at the time. "We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him, but he’s a handful, and for the last three days, I haven’t slept." Robbie said she told Ackerly she did not think they could handle a third dog and warned him it could change her mind on ever having kids. Robbie admitted she does see herself with "tons of kids" at a Christmas dinner 30 years from now, but "definitely not at the moment." In the meantime, the couple is focusing on their dogs, who already have a legion of fans.
View this post on Instagram
Robbie and Ackerly are co-founders of LuckyChap Entertainment. The company produced I, Tonya, which earned Robbie an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and won an Oscar for Allison Janney's supporting role. LuckyChap was also a co-producer on Birds of Prey and the upcoming Promising Young Woman. Robbie is also an executive producer on Hulu's Dollface, which stars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song.prevnext
“🐶❤️” Margot Robbie via Instagram with her new puppy. pic.twitter.com/QxEIZx34Av— best of margot (@bestofmargot) October 17, 2020
The vast majority of the comments on Robbie's puppy photo were heart-eye emojis or just heart emojis. "SO CUTEEEEE," one person wrote. One person asked Robbie to name the dog Harley after Robbie's character from the DC Comics movies. Robbie has played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad.prevnext
Super cute dog. Puppies are the best. Love that new puppy smell ;)— Jason Vilarreal (@JasVillaUM) October 17, 2020
"Omg!!! Cuteness overload," one person tweeted. "Super cute dog. Puppies are the best. Love that new puppy smell," another chimed in.prevnext
I don't know who is the cutest margot or the puppy 🥺🥺#MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/TWJwthUgrN— Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) October 17, 2020
One Twitter user asked who was "the cutest," the puppy, or Robbie. Another suggested it was the perfect photo to "brighten your day."prevnext
margot robbie + puppies = my heart melting pic.twitter.com/RNZIvG1fl5— laly. (@wondersofprey) October 17, 2020
One Twitter user shared other photos of Robbie with puppies, noting that they cause melting hearts. Another said they had never seen a "cuter pic in my entire life."prevnext
margot robbie holding dogs can be something so personal pic.twitter.com/VvgupIavVR— best of margot (@bestofmargot) October 17, 2020
One Instagram follower was stunned to see Robbie get a puppy similar to one she grew up with. "Stop it!!! My all time favourite [puppy emoji] [hearts] I had two black ones growing up out at Longreach, they're the best!! Enjoy!" the fan wrote.prev