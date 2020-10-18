Margot Robbie Debuts Adorable Puppy for Fans on Social Media

Margot Robbie surprised fans by adding a new member to her family. The Birds of Prey actress has a new, adorable puppy and fans have already shown their love for the cute little animal. Robbie and her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerly, have said the two are big animal lovers and have several pets at home. Robbie, 30, and Ackerly have been married since 2016.

On Saturday, Robbie shared a photo of herself looking lovingly at the new pup, whom she cradled in her arms. Robbie did not share any details on the new pet, only adding puppy and heart emojis in the caption. More than 2 million of her followers have liked the post since she shared it, and thousands have left comments about the puppy.

In a November 2018 interview with Porter, Robbie said she and Ackerly had adopted several dogs. "Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy," the I, Tonya star explained at the time. "We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him, but he’s a handful, and for the last three days, I haven’t slept." Robbie said she told Ackerly she did not think they could handle a third dog and warned him it could change her mind on ever having kids. Robbie admitted she does see herself with "tons of kids" at a Christmas dinner 30 years from now, but "definitely not at the moment." In the meantime, the couple is focusing on their dogs, who already have a legion of fans.