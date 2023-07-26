Mandy Moore Talks Potentially Having More Children, Being a Cat Lover (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore's family has gotten bigger recently as her second child was born last year. But is it possible that the This is Us star could have more children down the road? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Moore and asked if she wanted to have more kids with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"I don't know. We're so overwhelmed right now that two may be the magic number, but who knows?" Moore exclusively told PopCulture. "I think the door is still open. But we have three cats, one dog, two little boys. So our household is definitely... we're firing on all cylinders right now. But we're very grateful and lucky."

Moore married Goldsmith, the lead singer of Dawes, in November 2018 after being engaged for over a year. Their first son was born on February 2021 and the second song was in October of last year. Moore, 39, is having fun being at home with the entire family, but it can be challenging taking care of two young children.

"Oh, it's a lot," Moore said. "As anyone with two under two will tell you, it's definitely, we have our hands full. We're in it right now. People are like, 'Oh, you're potty training and you have a teething baby.' I'm like, 'Yeah, we're barely treading water or staying above water.' But I mean, also, as any parent can tell you, it's the most heart-expanding incredible thing I've ever been lucky enough to get to witness in my life. It's like just everything shifts. Everything's about the family. I love my job. I love what I do. It's a huge part of my identity, but I think I will always identify as mom first forevermore."

Along with her two sons, Moore has three cats as she mentioned earlier. And because of her love for cats, the actress and singer has partnered with Purina Cat Chow to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The company has launched a "60 Years. 60 Stories," contest where fans can share their personal stories from cat lovers to include in the upcoming book 60 Years, 60 Stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats.

(Photo: Mandy Moore/Purina Cat Chow)

"Storytellers that are selected are going to receive a copy of the book and a year's supply of Cat Chow," Moore explained. "And then one lucky storyteller also gets a $10,000 cash prize. So it's a big deal. I mean, again, for those of us who know cats and have cats in our lives, I could tell you a million stories. I could bore you with a million stories."

Moore didn't share any of her cat stories with us but did reveal the impact cats have had on her life. "I feel like for all of us too, who've sort of spent a lot of time at home these last few years," Moore said, "it really cemented this bond between us and really cemented this bond before we had this monumental shift in our household where we had our own children, we started our family. So now to be able to see the interaction between our boys and the kitties and how much they love them and how much they light up when they're in the same room is just, it's incredibly special."