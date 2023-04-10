Mandy Moore Vents About a 'Personal Betrayal' From a Person Involved 'Intimately' in Her Life

Mandy Moore has called out a former friend who betrayed her. This week, the singer took to her Instagram story to take aim at someone she has allowed to remain anonymous. "At work," she began the extended message, per The Blast. "Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal from a new person in my life and trying to parse through what to learn from it." Her cryptic post continued, "Don't trust people? Don't be too generous. I want to let it go, but this was someone intimately involved in my life for a short period. "Man, some people let you down. The selfishness, lack of respect, and entitlement are WILD," her first post concluded. The This Is Us actress revealed the news during a photo shoot on set of herself pumping milk between takes. She is a mother to two sons, one under the age of one.

In a second post, the actress addressed the betrayal. Over a selfie of herself pumping milk, she wrote, "Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won't let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?" Her last picture showed she was done pumping and had returned to work dressed and ready. When she is ready to head back to set, she throws up a peace sign with her fingers and writes, "Let them know and let it go." She thanked a true friend for making that clear to her. "Also, thanks, @tropicalijaye, for that perfect nugget," she typed out. Moore shared with her followers that she has better things coming up soon. "In more exciting personal news-this is happening," she wrote.

In the post was a picture of a home Moore has been working on with a foundation and a second level for some time. Moore wrote, "I don't want to jinx us, BUT after months of rain, it appears that we can finally begin the stucco work at our Spanish Colonial project!" As Moore reflected on the positive news, she shared some additional photos of the inside and outside of her home, as well as some other things that continue to bring her joy. As well as posting videos of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their son, August, playing and listening to music, she posted some of the music she has been listening to lately that has kept her calm and happy.