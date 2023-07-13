Mandy Moore Catches Thief Stealing Her Baby Stroller on Camera

Mandy Moore caught a thief on camera as they stole a baby carriage from in front of her home, and she vented about the experience on Instagram on Wednesday. The actress shared images on her Instagram story which were apparently taken with a security camera foxed on the security gate in front of her home. The thief walked up and stole a stroller that had recently been delivered, prompting Moore to write: "People are the WORST."

"I was wondering where the [Cybex] stroller I ordered for Ozzie went," Moore wrote, tagging the company that sells the stroller. "I was going back and forth with customer service and [FedEx] and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason). This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of hill to snag them."

i love mandy Moore a lot but i feel like she’s getting more and more out of touch like stop pretending to be such a regular person yet building a mansion in the hills and apparently not knowing theft comes mostly from the wealth gap????? pic.twitter.com/zsapxbHgqR — sally, that girl (@sallythatgal) July 13, 2023

Moore punctuated her post with some angry emojis. The 39-year-old actress just had her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. Oscar Bennett Goldsmith was born in October, joining brother August Harrison Goldsmith, born in February of 2021. Moore is now back to work, starring in the Peacock series Dr. Death earlier this year.

While fans sympathized with Moore about "porch pirates," many commenters felt like this was something the actress should have vented about in private. Some posts said it was a bad look for Moore to complain about petty theft while highlighting the fact that she has a massive home with a security gate, cameras and a steep embankment. One person wrote: "tagging FedEx and the stroller company? Such a Karen."

Moore is also in the headlines this week because she did not receive any Emmy nominations, and many fans see that as a snub. The actress was one of the main stars on This Is Us, which wrapped up last spring on NBC. Moore played the Pearson family matriarch Rebecca in the acclaimed drama which premiered in 2016. The show was renowned for its dramatic twists and heart-stopping drama, and Moore was often praised as one of its stand-out stars.

The show may arguably be credited for raising Moore's public profile, as she has a lot of new work on the horizon. She will appear in another season of Dr. Death as well as a TV series called #1 Happy Family USA, which is currently in pre-production by Amazon Studios and A24. Moore will also have a role in the next Insidious movie, which does not yet have a release date.