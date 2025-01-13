Mandy Moore is telling her critics to “kindly f off” after she faced backlash over her response to the devastating Los Angeles fires. On Thursday, the This Is Us alum, whose home was impacted by the deadly fires, shared a GoFundMe campaign to help her in-laws Griff and Kit Goldsmith, who “lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire.”

“With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever,” Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a link for the GoFundMe. “Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time … Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post, which Moore has since deleted, raised some eyebrows among her six million followers, many questioning why the celeb wasn’t donating the $60,000 herself. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “the audacity you have, a multimillionaire asking everyday people who live paycheck to paycheck to donate to YOUR family member, when you could easily give the full goal amount without it affecting your family financially in any way.” Many also began sharing information from Celebrity Net Worth, which states that Moore’s net worth is $14 million.

Moore – who revealed on social media that she lost her family’s garage, music studio and back house to the fires – eventually returned to the social media platform to hit back at her critics, writing, per USA Today, “People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are.”

“Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them,” she continued. “We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

Moore found support from her fellow celebrity Spencer Pratt, who gave a “shoutout” to the actress on TikTok. In the video, Pratt, who lost the home he shares with his wife Heidi Montag in the fires, said he “will ride for Mandy Moore. If I see one more TikTok about Mandy Moore and GoFundMes, I’m going to start coming after you guys. You want beef with your worst nightmare, which is me right now? You post about Mandy Moore. I will ride for Mandy Moore.”

Despite the backlash, the GoFundMe campaign raised over $200,000 and has since been disabled. In an update on the page, the organizer said, “In the last 24 hours we’ve raised more than anyone could’ve imagined. This community has absolutely blown us away; I’m speechless.”