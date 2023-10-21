Mandy Moore Is Fed up With SAG-AFTRA Negotiation Stalls: 'Is This a Joke?'

Mandy Moore is not happy with the latest news from the SAG-AFTRA strike. The This Is Us star posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, criticizing the acting union's Halloween guidelines for its members, Entertainment Tonight reports. It is advised that members avoid dressing as characters from struck productions during the ongoing work stoppage, according to an infographic posted to sagaftrastrike.org.

"Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)," the post reads. "Don't post photos inspired by struck content to social media. Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show." Moore's Facebook post makes it clear that she believes SAG-AFTRA, which announced last week that entertainment industry CEOs "walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer," is not entirely on track with its objectives.

"Is this a joke?" she wrote on her Story. "Come on @sagaftra. This is what's important?" "We're asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf," Moore added. "So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you."

Her commitment to a fair wage for actors has made Moore a popular picket line fixture throughout the strike. "I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies," Moore told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published back in July. The article also revealed that she only gets "very tiny, like, 81-cent checks" for episodes of This Is Us that people can stream online.

Since 1999, Moore has been a member of SAG-AFTRA when she became a star on the big screen in the early 2000s movies The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember. Throughout her career, she has worked in a variety of roles, from Saved! to playing herself on Entourage before receiving her first Emmy nomination for This Is Us.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," explained the actress, adding, "we're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."