Mandy Moore Celebrates Ex Andy Roddick on Anniversary of US Open Win

Mandy Moore is showing support for her ex, Andy Roddick, and his wife, Brooklyn Decker. Last week, Moore went to her Instagram Story to congratulate the 40-year-old tennis star on winning the US Open 20 years ago, when Moore and Roddick were dating at the time. The two broke up in 2004, but Moore has been keeping up with him over the years.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's led since," Moore wrote in her story, per PEOPLE. "I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone Andy!"

Roddick talked about the US Open win in the August issue of GQ. Decker, who married Roddick in 2009, posted a photo from the GQ story and wrote, "This month's GQ reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open. Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he's become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly."

Moore commented on Decker's post and said she "loved this article." Decker called Moore a "class act" while adding, "You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time." Roddick defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in the US Open finals of 2003 to win his first and only Grand Slam Championship. He also reached the finals of Wimbledon three times and led Team USA to a Davis Cup win in 2007. Roddick announced his retirement from tennis in 2012 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

"It's such an honor to be back here at Arthur Ashe Stadium," Roddick said at the 2018 US Open after receiving his Hall of Fame ring, per the International Tennis Hall of Fame. "It's moments like this where I try to reconcile with the eight or nine-year-old version of myself who sat at the old Louis Armstrong Stadium watching this great game, seeing its champions and trying to marry that with moments like this, where I get to spend time with my legends and my heroes. I'm truly humbled every time I get introduced as a Hall of Famer."