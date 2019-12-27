‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Forced to Cancel Trip to Ecuador After Falling Ill Over Christmas

After being forced to cancel her vacation over the holidays, Mandy Moore has turned to Instagram to vent her frustrations. The This Is Us star was set to go to Ecuador this Christmas but ended up falling ill. In a trio of photos that showed her bed flanked by pets, her pool, and an IV in her arm, Moore wrote in the caption how she was coming to terms with the turn of events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:28am PST

“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan,” Moore wrote in the lengthy caption. “For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to explain the trip with husband Taylor Goldsmith would’ve involved lots of hiking in Cotapaxi, but on their second day she came down with food poisoning, and she wouldn’t have had time to properly recover before the big summit. That forced her to return home early, which she stressed was not fun, and has been trying to make the best of the holiday break.

“I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come…… Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all-encompassing look at the whole country.”

Last month, Moore had shot down rumors that had been circulating about her having plastic surgery done. While she denies having any work done herself, she was also quick to defend those who do so.

“People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it’s not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that’s fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them.”

This Is Us aired its most recent episode in November, and will resume its fourth season starting Tues., January 14 on NBC.