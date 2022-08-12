Mandy Moore Addresses Whether She Would Return for 'Princess Diaries 3'

Count Mandy Moore in for Princess Diaries 3. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star, who played Lana Thomas in the 2001 movie also starring Anne Hathaway, said she "would be game" to reprise her role as the Mia Thermopolis' school bully in a potential third film.

Moore didn't appear in the initial 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, but the This Is Us alum had an idea how her "mean" character could be brought back into Mia's life after being the antagonist of the first movie. "My character was sort of the nemesis to Anne Hathaway's character in the first film, and she was so mean I feel like maybe there's no place for her," Moore told Barrymore, pitching, "The other angle is like, redemptive: she's done a 180, she's turned her life around, and she and Mia become really good friends. So, I would be game."

The Emmy-nominated actress clarified, however, that she's only heard "rumors that are out in the zeitgeist" about a potential third film and has "no idea" if one is actually in development. "I have heard nothing about it," she added. Hathaway previously confirmed there was a script for a third Princess Diaries film back in 2019, as the movie was celebrating its 15th anniversary.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway explained, "I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it... our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen, it's just [that] we don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

It's unclear how that project has progressed, however, with Andrews telling The Hollywood Reporter in June "it would be too late to do it now" after the 2016 death of Garry Marshall, who directed the first two films. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass," she told the outlet at the time. "[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it." The Oscar winner added, "It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."