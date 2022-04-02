Man Arrested at Chris Rock Comedy Show After Causing Disruption, Allegedly Assaulting Officer

It has likely been one of the longest weeks in Chris Rock’s life following the Oscars and Will Smith’s slap, but he’s maintained composure throughout. He also hasn’t lashed out at anybody, especially Smith. The same can’t be said for his audience members.

A man was arrested at Rock’s Boston show after “causing a disruption and attempting to assault a police officer.” According to PEOPLE, Boston Police confirmed that two fans watching Rock’s show ended up causing a “loud disturbance” over the mask requirements at around 8:30 p.m., but only one ended up arrested.

The staff had been attempting to remove the two sources of trouble when a police officer who was present at the venue entered the fray. One of the troublemakers was compliant after the police were involved, the other did not follow suit. The man, identified as 25-year-old Kaleb Herd, “became increasingly agitated, yelling loudly, disrupting the show, and physically assaultive towards the officer and theater staff,” according to police.

Herd reportedly pushed the police officer and theater staff, eventually hitting the cop in the leg on his way out of the venue. This continued until outside when the officer was forced to pepper spray Herd to stop him from attempting to assault. He faces charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on an officer.

The pair of shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theater on Wednesday managed to be eventful for more than just the arrest. The show was also the first time Rock spoke about the incident with Smith at the Oscars. “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard,” Rock told the audience without mentioning Smith by name. He also went on to say he was not ready to talk about “that s-t” and added that he was already disappointed after his daughter didn’t make it into the University of Southern California. As for Smith’s slap, Rock did say he was “still processing what happened” and would speak about it in the future.

“At the end of the show, everyone stood up and cheered for him again,” a patron at the show said, according to PEOPLE. “There were a couple of hecklers … just yelling Will Smith’s name … but he didn’t address it. He didn’t even acknowledge it.”