Oscars Producer Says Chris Rock Wanted Will Smith to Stay After Slap But Report Says Otherwise

The fallout from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars continues. Will Packer, who made history as the first Black person to produce the award show in its 94-year history, said in an interview on Good Morning America that Smith was not removed from the show because Rock didn’t want that outcome. But according to sources who spoke with Deadline, that’s not true. According to Paker, Rock was approached directly by members of the LAPD and he told them he did not want to press charges. LAPD also reportedly told Rock they would have Smith removed. Packer believes that if he asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten a different answer, but Rock didn’t want the police involved. But according to sources, Rock was never asked that question by Packer.

The academy alleges that a tense discussion between them and Smith’s management occurred backstage in the aftermath of the controversy, and they requested Smith to leave, which they allege he refused. Smith’s team says otherwise. An investigation into the consequences for Smith is currently underway. Simultaneously, Smith has released a statement explaining his decision to relinquish his membership in the academy altogether.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in part. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

He continued, adding that he prefers for the winners to be the center of attention and not his incident. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he added.

He concluded, “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.” Smith faces expulsion from the award show. He says he will accept whatever consequences come his way.