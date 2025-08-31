Major Fox News Anchor Ticketed for Distracted Driving

One of Fox News’ most famous faces was pulled over and ticketed earlier this month for distracted driving.

55-year-old network anchor Bret Baier was ticketed in Washington D.C. shortly after President Donald Trump began overhauling the police department of the capital city.

Baier claimed in a post on Twitter/X that he picked up his phone right after he drove past a cop car in Georgetown, resulting in the officer tracking him down and pulling him over. Much like most of the United States, it is illegal to use a phone while driving in D.C.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did,” he wrote. “He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi.”

I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi. 🙄 https://t.co/JNllA3TKgj — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

The city’s police department, known as the Metropolitan Police Department, has now fallen under federal control after Trump announced he was taking over due to a perceived “public safety emergency.” The public response, both in D.C. and nationwide, has been largely negative.