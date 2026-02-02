Major Comedian Goes Solo to the Grammys After Breakup From ‘SNL’ Legend

A recent breakup didn’t stop comedian Bill Hader from a night out on the town. Hader stepped onto the red carpet solo at the 68th Grammy Award ceremony just weeks after his split from fellow comedian, Ali Wong.

The former pair split after two years of dating.They took their romance public in April 2023 but have now parted ways, per PEOPLE.

Despite their love for one another, they reportedly couldn’t make things last due to their hectic work schedules. “It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand up tour and Bill’s various film and tv projects this year,” an insider told the outlet. They reportedly remain “very amicable” close friends who are staying in touch, but “they’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

In her standup special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, Wong said that Hader got her number from a mutual friend after he heard of her divorce. He said he’d had a crush on her forever and was persistent in his pursuit.

“I did fall in love again. Some of you might know who the guy is,” she said of Hader in the special. “And it just so happens to be the man who sent me all of those flowers in Europe.”

Wong was previously married to Justin Hakuta. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024, after separating in April 2022. Despite the breakup, they reportedly remain “best friends” and amicable co-parents to their two daughters, something she often speaks of in her specials.

Wong and Hakuta met at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2010. At the time, he was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School. They wed in San Francisco in 2014.

Since their split, Wong has continued to speak lovingly of her ex, including during the 2024 Golden Globes as she accepted the award for best actress in a limited series for her role in Beef. “I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” she said in the speech. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”