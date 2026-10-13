Major Actor Is ‘Taking the Year off’ as He and His Wife Prepare to Welcome Baby

Jon Hamm is preparing for a major life change — and it could mean a break from Hollywood.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star, 55, revealed that he plans to take about a year off after welcoming his first child with wife Anna Osceola, who is expected to give birth soon, according to Business Insider.

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During a Sept. 24 appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, Hamm said Osceola, 38, was about two months away from delivering their baby.

After the birth, Hamm said, “that I’m basically taking the year off.”

Cohen welcomed the news, joking that Hamm had been working so frequently that he reminded him of Nicole Kidman, who has also appeared in numerous projects in recent years.

Hamm and Osceola are keeping one detail about their growing family a surprise: They do not know whether they are having a boy or a girl.

The actor admitted that becoming a father for the first time has brought a mix of emotions.

“It’s very exciting,” Hamm told Cohen. “And nervous-making, and anxiety-inducing, and all the other things. But the largest piece of the feelings pie is excitement.”

Hamm also discussed the transition during a Sept. 23 appearance on the Today show. When host Craig Melvin asked whether he had received unsolicited parenting advice, the actor had a quick response.

“Yes, a lot,” Hamm quipped.

Still, the advice he has heard has mostly been encouraging.

“The best thing I keep hearing is how much it changes you for the better, and I’m excited,” he said. “I’ve been around kids my whole life. I’ve been a teacher, my nieces and nephews and all that stuff. So it’s thrilling and terrifying.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hamm is looking forward to starting a family with Osceola.

“Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source said, adding that the actor is focused on the happiness of becoming a parent rather than his age or outside opinions.

“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” the source continued. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

Hamm and Osceola met while working on Mad Men in 2015 and began dating in 2020. They married in 2023.