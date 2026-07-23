Actress and Husband Secretly Divorce

Actress Maggie Grace filed for divorce from her husband Brent Bushnell months ago, but their separation somehow avoided the public eye.

Until now.

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Maybe the paperwork was … Lost.

Grace, who, for parts of four seasons, portrayed Shannon Rutherford in the highly popular and successful ABC Drama, Lost, filed a petition to dissolve her marriage to Bushnell over a year ago. TMZ was first to report details of the breakup just this week.

The filing, which was done in Washington state in May 2025, cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken,” per TMZ. It was also included in the file to dissolve the marriage that the couple had been living separately since October 2024.

Clearly, this wasn’t exactly a spur of the moment decision by the celebrity couple.

Despite their divorce flying under the radar for more than a year, court documents indicate that their parting seems to have ended relatively cordially. They had a prenup in place before tying the knot in May 2017 and had already agreed on a property settlement prior to Grace’s filing with the court. Neither party sought spousal support. Grace and Bushnell share two children, a son and a daughter.

News of Bushnell and Grace’s divorce comes amid a summer full of celebrity couples going their separate ways. Recently, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid ended their more than ten-year relationship. Actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff did the same and plenty others are rumored to be on the outs.

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In fact, Polymarket bettors can wager on which couple will be the next to end their romance. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are among those wagered on, though bettors see the likelihood of a 2026 split at less than 5%. Another popular couple getting action is Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber. That pair has slightly higher odds of a breakup on Polymarket but is still hovering under 10%.

Justin & Hailey Bieber split in 2026?

Grace, however, will likely be preoccupied and unable to stay current in the world of celebrity relationships. She’s part of the cast of the highly anticipated AMC NASCAR drama, Thunder Road, which stars Dennis Quaid. The drama is targeting a 2027 release.



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