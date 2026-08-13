’80s Cop Drama Actor Dies: ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star Jon Cypher Was 94

Jon Cypher, best known for portraying Chief of Police Fletcher Daniels on all seven seasons of Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 94.

Cypher died Aug. 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon, his family announced, telling Ashland News that he died with his wife by his side. A cause of death was not revealed.

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He appeared as Police Chief Fletcher Daniels in more than 70 episodes of Hill Street Blues from 1981 to ’87. The police series was never a huge ratings hit, but it was a critics’ darling, amassing 26 Emmys and dozens more nominations. It was the first show to win four consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

Cypher also played He-Man’s chief ally Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms, in the 1987 cult classic Masters of the Universe, a film that got the reboot treatment this year with Nicholas Galitzine and Idris Elba.

HILL STREET BLUES — “The Long Law of the Arm” Episode 403 — Pictured: Jon Cypher as Chief Fletcher Daniels — (Photo by: Jack Hamilton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Cypher is also known for his role as Brig. Gen. Marcus Craig on the final three seasons of the CBS sitcom Major Dad.

Though those were his career-defining parts, Cypher spent decades acting. His first credit was playing Prince Christopher in CBS’ 1957 landmark live telecast of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical Cinderalla starring Julie Andrews. The telecast drew more than 100 million U.S. viewers.

He then played nine Broadway roles in productions including The Disenchanted, The Night of the Iguana, Man of La Mancha, The Great White Hope and 1776. His final Broadway credit was playing toy store owner Mr. MacMillan in the 1996 production of Big.

He began a string of soap opera roles with the CBS soap Our Five Daughters in the early 1960s. He went on to appear on General Hospital, As the World Turns and Santa Barbara, as well as Dynasty, Dallas and Knots Landing.

He was also famous for guest starring on shows like Mission: Impossible, Bonanza, The F.B.I., The Rockford Files, The Love Boat, JAG, Law & Order, Walker, Texas Ranger and Murder, She Wrote.

His film credits include Valdez Is Coming, Strictly Business and Off the Mark.

His Ashland News obituary noted that Cypher sang opera in four languages; he authored a book of limericks titled If You’re Not Depressed, You Oughta Be in Therapy.

Cypher is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Rosin. He was to be buried at the Forest Conservation Burial Ground in Ashland, Oregon.