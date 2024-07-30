'MadTV' Star Erica Ash Dead at 46

The Hollywood community is mourning the loss of actress Erica Ash. The beloved starlet's mother released a statement on June 29 that the Mad TV alum lost her battle with breast cancer after a lengthy fight. BET made the initial announcement in an Instagram post, with Ash being a star of several of the shows on the network, before other news outlets picked up the story. Her family has asked for donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

"Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama "In Contempt" and reality spoof "Real Husbands of Hollywood". We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen," the network wrote.

Other tributes poured in. Fellow comedian Loni Love wrote on Instagram in part, Erica was talented and hilarious," with an accompanying photo of the two on the former daytime talk show, The Real.

Queen Sugar star Omar Dorsey remembered his longtime friend, reflecting on their early friendship in high school and supporting one another throughout their budding careers. "You taught me joy, humor, talent, SUCCESS and unconditional love. Hell you even went to the PROM with me when my janky date backed out! I'm heartbroken. You are BY FAR the most talented person I've ever known and it's not even close," he wrote in part. He later shared an image to Instagram of the two attending prom.

Actress Skye P. Marshall remembers Ash's selfless spirit, noting in an Instagram post, "Erica hosted my bridal shower at her home last month, and it was perfection. Two weeks later we cried, laughed and danced at my wedding, June 29th. And yesterday, she received her angel wings. My goodness. This is absolutely heartbreaking to write."