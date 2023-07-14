Madonna's Recent Illness Labeled a 'Ruse' By Alleged Insider

Madonna's hospitalization late last month due to a "serious bacterial infection" may not be all that it seems. According to a music industry source who recently spoke with In Touch Weekly, the Queen of Pop's headline-making hospitalization was nothing more than a "ruse" brought on by her highly anticipated Celebration Tour.

The music industry source, who was not named, alleged that those hospitalization headlines weren't due to poor health, but rather poor ticket sales. Madonna announced her Celebration Tour in January, at the time telling fans she was planning to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career with her upcoming slate of shows. The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, with more shows set to follow over the course of seven months. The tour has since been paused amid Madonna's health issues, but In Touch's insider claimed, "her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal."

Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary first confirmed in a June 28 Instagram post that the singer, 64, was hospitalized. According to Oseary, "Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection" on June 24, "which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU." At the time, Oseary shared that the singer's health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." He added, "at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour." The following day, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Madonna was "back home and feeling better."

Madonna, who has since been spotted in New York City, went on to break her silence on July 10 when she thanked fans in an Instagram message for their "positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement." The singer said she has "felt your love," adding that she is "on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." Madonna said her "focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" As for her Celebration Tour, the singer said "the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." Rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time.