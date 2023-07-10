Madonna Spotted Out in New York City Following Hospitalization

Madonna has been spotted out in New York City following her recent hospitalization in the intensive care unit. Entertainment Tonight reports that the singer was photographed in New York's Upper East Side neighborhood. She was staying low-key, donning a big hat and sunglasses.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, first revealed the news of Madonna's health issues. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." Oseary went on to explain that Madonna would potentially be postponing her scheduled world tour. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he stated. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

madonna out in nyc today😭🩷🙏🏼⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7oaxUubJ0u — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒶 ✿ (@frazzledforlife) July 9, 2023

Ahead of the weekend, Rosie O'Donnell — who is a longtime friend of Madonna — offered fans a health update on Madonna. Over on Instagram, the comedian shared a picture of herself and Madonna from their 1992 movie A League of Their Own. In the comments, a follower wrote, "God bless her I hope she's ok." O'Donnell replied, "She's good," with a red heart emoji. One other fan asked for an update, to which O'Donnell responded, "She is recovering at home -- she is very strong in general."

Recently, a new report about Madonna's health indicated that the singer "ignored" concerning symptoms before her hospitalization. PEOPLE spoke with insiders close to the situation, both of whom stated that Madonna's relentless work schedule was a contributing factor to her illness. "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit," one source said.

Another source added, "She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn't want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done."

ET also spoke with an insider who told the outlet that Madona was "doing well and feeling good in her rehearsals" for her Madonna's Celebration Tour, prior to developing an illness. The source added that she'd been staying up past 3 a.m. some nights, in order to get her dance moves perfect. "She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night," the insider stated. "She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m. Her kids David and Mercy were around during some rehearsals."