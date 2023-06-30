Madonna Reportedly 'Following Doctor's Orders' After Hospitalization

Madonna is concentrating on regaining her health following an unexpected hospitalization over the last several days, prompting her to seek medical attention for a "serious bacterial infection." Having returned to her N.Y.C. home, it has been reported that "she's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," a source close to her told PEOPLE. On Wednesday, Guy Oseary, Madonna's longtime manager, revealed that the singer entered the intensive care unit on June 24 after developing a "serious bacterial infection." "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary wrote on his Instagram account. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

According to reports on Thursday morning, Madonna had left the hospital and continues to recuperate at home. In January, the Grammy winner announced that she would be embarking on a highly anticipated Celebration Tour, telling fans that while paying tribute to New York during the upcoming concerts, she wished to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her career. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said in a press release. In the weeks and days leading up to her hospitalization, Madonna had been hard at work in rehearsals and posted photos on her Instagram account that allowed fans a glimpse into her upcoming tour.

While on her Madame X tour in late 2020, she had to undergo hip replacement surgery because of an injury she sustained while on tour, which led to health issues. "Let me be really honest with you — I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac," as she revealed during her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special held at the time. "You probably know that right?... During my [2019 Madame X] tour — I don't know if you've noticed it, but I'm limping a lot — I was in more pain than I've ever been in in my life. I'm a bionic woman — I had hip replacement surgery. "So, how do I stay in shape? It's all in your head... It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me," she continued. "And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations."