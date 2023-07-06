Madonna Reportedly Taking Recovery 'Seriously' Following ICU Stay

Madonna continues to rest after spending time in the ICU. "Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she's also taking her recovery seriously and isn't going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else," a source told Us Weekly. According to her longtime manager Guy Oseary, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was hospitalized on June 24 due to what Oseary described as a "serious bacterial infection." The news was shared via Instagram, with Oseary noting that Madonna had been in the intensive care unit for several days. On June 28, it was reported that she had been released from the intensive care unit. In the statement, Oseary also announced that Madonna would be pausing "all commitments" during her recovery, including the singer's Madonna: The Celebration Tour, scheduled to begin on July 15.

Despite the change in plans, the Grammy-winning artist remains optimistic. "She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she's received," the insider told Us Weekly. "It's a work in progress, but she's feeling confident and better every day."A number of famous fans expressed support for Madonna after hearing about her hospitalization. Kathy Griffin spoke out against online trolls who mocked Madonna's illness while defending her. "I don't like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being, obviously, quite ill or collapsed [and saying], 'She'll be fine.' We don't know anything yet," Griffin, 62, told viewers last week in a video on TikTok.

Exclusive: Although Madonna is "looking forward to getting back to work," she's prioritizing her health after a stint in the ICU. https://t.co/jPktaIyNfF — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 5, 2023

She also stated that ageism and misogyny underlie such comments. "Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time — and she's freaking Madonna," explained Griffin, who announced that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. "So, I don't care about her fillers, they're gonna go away if she feels like it or not, I care about her health. I'm glad she can go back on this tour, and the tour is the greatest hits and she should be great." Apart from the support she receives online, Madonna has a large extended family backing her as well. In 2006, she adopted David, 17, and Mercy, 17; in 2017, she adopted twins Estere and Stella, 10. Lourdes, 26, is also her daughter with ex Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 22, is her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.