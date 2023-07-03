Madonna Reportedly 'Ignored' Symptoms Before Hospitalization

A new report about Madonna's health indicates that the singer "ignored" concerning symptoms before her hospitalization in June. PEOPLE spoke with insiders close to the situation, both of whom stated that Madonna's relentless work schedule was a contributing factor in her illness. "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit," one source said.

Another source added, "She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn't want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done."

Madonna's manger, Guy Oseary, was the one who first revealed the news of Madonna's health issues. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." Oseary went on to explain that Madonna would potentially be postponing her scheduled world tour. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he stated. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

While this health crisis came ahead of a new tour, Madonna suffered a previous issue near the end of touring. In 2020, the singer has to undergo hip replacement surgery, after enduring incredible pain while performing on the Madam X tour. "As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days," Madonna shared on Instagram at the time, revealing she'd have to cancel the final date of the tour. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."

Madonna added, "I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show." She later went on to share, "I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she added in her Instagram caption. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour – I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body." Ultimately, she was able to have the surgery and recover.