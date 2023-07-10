Madonna Breaks Her Silence Following Hospitalization

Madonna has broken her silence, following her hospitalization earlier this month. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a selfie and offered a message to fans. "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she began. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Continuing her statement, Maddona shared, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Finally, she explained, "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, first revealed the news of Madonna's health issues. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." Oseary went on to explain that Madonna would potentially be postponing her scheduled world tour. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he stated. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

A subsequent report about Madonna's health indicated that the singer "ignored" concerning symptoms before her hospitalization. PEOPLE spoke with insiders close to the situation, both of whom stated that Madonna's relentless work schedule was a contributing factor to her illness. "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit," one source said.

Another source added, "She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn't want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done."