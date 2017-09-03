Madonna Announces She’s Moved out of the Country, Working on New Music

In a series of new Instagram posts, pop-culture icon Madonna reveals she has moved out of the country, but is working on new music and film projects.

In one post, Madonna wrote, “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!!”

She added, “This will be the next Chapter in My Book,” and said, “It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

In another post, the “Like a Virgin” singer exclaimed, “I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!”

In a post shared last month, Madonna and her kids Lourdes, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 17, David Banda and Mercy James both 11, and 4-year-old twin sisters Esther and Stella were photographed at the “Material Girl’s” 59th birthday party.

While the photo shows the family smiling and laughing with one another, a report from Page Six earlier this year suggests that Madonna’s children were frustrated with her parenting methods.

Specifically, a source close to her ex Guy Ritchie said that their son Rocco got very upset with her while they were on her Rebel Heart tour.

The source said, “Rocco spent most of the second half of 2015 on tour with his mother and got upset about not spending enough time with her. Even by her ruthless standards, Madonna has been particularly driven on the tour, and when Rocco did see her, he felt like she was trying to micromanage his life.”

A separate source close to the Ritchie men then added, “When he’s in England, [Rocco] gets to live a low-key life . . . He can go about his business and talk to girls without paparazzi stalking him, as Guy has carved out a pretty private existence for his family. He finds making friendships in New York much more difficult. Over here, everyone [is] trying to score an invitation over to Madonna’s house.”