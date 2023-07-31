Madonna Celebrates 'How Lucky I Am to Be Alive' After Hospitalization

Madonna is celebrating how "lucky" she is to be alive one month after being hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" that caused her to postpone her upcoming tour. Sunday, the 64-year-old musical icon took to Instagram to share photos with her children, writing that "love from family and friends is the best Medicine."

"One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she continued. "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving........... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference." The "Material Girl" artist was also grateful for all of the "love and support" from her friends.

"If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it," she continued. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own." Madonna added, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," she wrote, thanking manager Guy Oseary for the gift." Madonna concluded, "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

The "Like a Prayer" singer previously broke her silence earlier this month after being hospitalized in the ICU. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Madonna also revealed that the North American leg of her upcoming concert tour, which was scheduled to have kicked off July 30, would be rescheduled, while the European leg would launch in October as planned. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," Madonna wrote. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."