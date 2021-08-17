Madonna Is Ageless in Photos From Her 63rd Birthday With Her Boyfriend and Kids

✖

Madonna may be ringing in a new year of life, but she certainly doesn’t look a year older. The "Material Girl" singer marked her 63rd birthday on Monday alongside family and friends in Italy, with the "Queen of Pop" giving fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations via a gallery of images shared to Instagram.

Captioning the post, "Let the birthday games begin," Madonna shared a series of snapshots from the Italian getaway, starting the carousel with a stunning photo of herself looking ageless in a light blue form-fitting dress and her signatures blonde locks. The "Ray of Light" singer continued the gallery with a steamy image of herself and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, romantically sharing an ice cream cone. Along with sharing more solo images of herself, the singer also shared photos of her children, including one image of herself hugging son Rocco Ritchie, 21, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie, another photo of daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with Carlos Leon, and a photo of 15-year-old son David Banda holding a flower between his teeth. Meanwhile, in a separate image, Madonna's youngest daughters Estere, 8, and Stelle Ciccone, 8, adorably posed with their friends. The gallery ended with an image of Madonna and Williams walking hand-in-hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

As the evening carried on, Madonna continued to document the birthday festivities on the social media platform. A second post, captioned, "Mambo Italiano," offered fans a video montage of the fun, highlighting a few special moments from the night. The video was set to portions of Dean Martin's recording of that song as well as his version of "That's Amore," with Madonna also heard singing "Happy Birthday to me." Another post included more snapshots from the evening, with the singer donning a glammed-out headpiece as she posed with family and friends. Over on her Instagram Story, the "Like a Virgin" songstress gave fans a look at the romantic setting for her birthday celebration and birthday dinner.

While Madonna celebrated with those closest to her, fans were also eager to help her mark the special occasion. Commenting on one of her posts, one person wrote, "Happy Birthday & Best Wishes," with another person adding, "NEVER LOOKED BETTER!! Happy birthday Queen." Donatella Versace even got in on the birthday wishes, commenting, "Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!!"

Madonna's birthday came amid a busy and exciting time for the singer, who in July teased a concert film from her "Madame X" tour. More recently, the singer announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group, which will now be responsible for her entire recorded music catalog. In announcing the collaboration, Madonna said she is "delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalog from the last 40 years."