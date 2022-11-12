Megan Fox Mocks Fan After NSFW Mistake

Megan Fox shut a fan's incorrect observation down via Instagram, and social media users couldn't get enough. After posting a photo of her and her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, dressed in their Halloween costumes, which were revealing of sorts, one fan thought the Transformers alum failed to shave her bikini line. Fox shared a series of photos of herself and fiancé MGK dressed as sexy elves on Halloween. She donned a Renaissance-style dress with a bustier top and two slits that ran all the way up her leg, exposing a peak of her pelvic tattoo. She topped off the look with a crown, knee-high gold boots, and white fingerless gloves.

"All that money and she can't but a razor," a troll commented. "She's now off my 'list.'" But Fox had the perfect comeback. "Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?" she wrote back. "Either way, I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me," she added sarcastically. The couple wore prosthetic elf ears for the photo shoot. She captioned the photo: "Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes let me know if you find someone."

The actress also shared photos of herself posing nearly topless with just a small piece of cloth covering her chest. It was just one of a few matching costumes the couple sported this holiday. They previously dressed as a priest and a sexy subservient, which they received some backlash for.

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 and can't stop gushing about one another. She was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, whom she shares three children with. As for her relationship with MGK, she says she knew their connection was magical from the start.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said publicly in an interview. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time."