Luke Perry Was Supposed to Get Married This Summer

Luke Perry and fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer were set to walk down the aisle this summer prior to his death earlier this month.

According to a save the date card obtained by TMZ, the Riverdale actor and Bauer, who are believed to have been dating for 12 years, had planned to say “I do” in just five months, with their wedding date set for August 17, 2019.

“Save the date for the wedding of Luke and Madison, August 17 2019, Los Angeles, California,” the elegantly designed, grey and gold color scheme, Great Gatsby-themed save the date card, sent to the couple’s family and friends, reads.

Perry, who rose to fame in the ’90s as teenage heartthrob Dylan McKay on the FOX drama Beverly Hills, 90210, passed away at the age of 52 in a California hospital on Monday, March 4 after having suffered a massive stroke the week prior. At the time of his death, Perry was surrounded by loved ones, including his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, their two children, Jack and Sophie, and Bauer.

Five days after his death, Bauer broke her silence in a statement to E! News, thanking fans for their “outpouring of love and support.”

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” the statement read. “The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support.”

“We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed,” she concluded.

Perry’s children also broke their silence shortly after their father’s death, with Jack writing that he will miss Perry “every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud… I love you Dad.”

Perry will reportedly be buried “Among the stars” at Los Angeles’ famed Forest Lawn Cemetery, as his family wants to “honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that.”

According to a source, the family wants his funeral to be a “grand sending-off,” which will be attended by “all of his high-profile celebrity friends” and in which fans will have the chance to pay their respects.