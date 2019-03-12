Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Perry Claps Back at Internet Trolls Criticizing Her Grieving Process

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, is responding to internet trolls who have criticized the way she’s dealing with her father’s death.

The 18-year-old posted a selfie to her Instagram, which she says has received a lot of unwanted attention.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” she began. “And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs.”

She continued, calling her dad’s death the “Worst thing to ever happen to me.”

“I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not,” she said. “And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it.”

She added that she’s not “going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out,” just because social media might think she should.

“If you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she wrote. “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died on March 4 at the age of 52 five days after suffering a massive stroke. His publicist confirmed that Sophie and her 21-year-old brother, Jack Perry, were at the hospital at the time of their dad’s death.

Sophie, who rushed home from Africa after she learned of her dad’s stroke, shared a touching tribute to Perry after his death and even shared a special shout-out to her mother, Perry’s ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, on International Women’s Day.

“You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f—ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie,” the Riverdale star’s youngest captioned a series of pics with her mother, who was married to Luke from 1993 to 2003, on Friday. “Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?”

“I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s— situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama,” she concluded.