'Love Island' Alums Face Wave of Backlash After Vacationing in Dubai Mid-Pandemic

Love Island UK alums Laura Anderson, Anton Danyluk, and Kaz Crossley are all under fire for their trips vacationing in Dubai amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to The Sun, between the three people, they've amassed 33,000 unfollowers on their social media accounts. Anderson rubbed her followers (12,000 of them, to be exact) the wrong way after she griped about the struggles of being an influencer while sunbathing in Dubai. Danyluk lost 14,000 as he tried to justify his decadent traveling. Danyluk was seen ripping his pants as he partied in the United Arab Emirates destination for New Year's Eve. Crossley, a 2018 Love Island star, faced the least amount of anger, losing only 7,000 followers. She admitted she'd been living in Dubai since October and described herself as more of a resident than a tourist.

Another Love Island star Olivia Attwood called the stars out for their jet setting behavior and their excuses for traveling amid the ongoing pandemic. "It's just this meme that's been going around which is making influencers - and it's not all of them it's only a few - look so bad," she shared on her Instagram story. "It's the constant 'I'm working, not on holiday' shout. There is a difference [between] being able to earn money wherever you are to being there for work. Whenever I go on holiday I'll post content which I can monetize. I’m still on holiday. I don't go 'Oh me and Brad have had the most amazing week in Portugal but don't worry I was flat out working.' You just sound so stupid."

"People are losing their family members daily, people can't pay their rent, people's life-long businesses are crumbling around them and you're on your Stories on the beach telling us we don't know how hard it is?" However, she did cut those traveling some slack, admitting that she may give in to the temptation and take her own vacation if shelter-in-place orders continue. "And on top of that, you've got the ones going 'Oh we're all in this together, this is our struggle.' No, it's not. You're on holiday and to be fair I don't f**king blame you. If this goes on for another six months I'm not going to say that I wouldn't potentially be tempted to take a trip, because I probably f**king would."

"I'm not saying my pandemic has been a genuine struggle, I still have a roof over my head. If I decide to bail out of this s**tshow in a few months, don't all hate on me," she closed. "I'm not gonna say I'm never going away again, but I won't be telling you I'm going for work, I'm just gonna be honest."