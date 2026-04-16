Author Reveals Pregnancy on ‘Good Morning America’

Elizabeth Arnott didn’t expect to reveal her pregnancy on Good Morning America!

The award-winning journalist and author appeared on the ABC morning show’s March 21 broadcast to discuss the release of her new thriller, The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives, but inadvertently revealed she was expecting her second child with the reveal of her baby bump.

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“Well. Turns out it’s quite hard to hide a baby bump on national TV, so here it is!” Arnott wrote on Instagram the following day, sharing a photo of herself fully posing with her bump on the set of GMA. “Surprise baby Arnott #2 coming in the Summer. We’re gobsmacked and grateful (and slightly terrified).”

The author, who is already mother to a daughter, later shared some moments from her pregnancy on April 1, writing in an Instagram caption that March had been a month in which “the mundane and the miraculous combined, and I achieved some huge things I never thought were possible for me (apart from the nosebleeds. I know those are possible for me).”

“Pregnant lady stuff continued, like the non-stop nosebleeds,” she continued amid a lengthy list of her various professional and personal achievements. “This one happened while I was putting my daughter down to sleep and I had to stuff my nose with a Gruffalo sock. … Felt very tired, very emotional, very grateful.”

Arnott, who has also written historical fiction novels under the pen name Lizzie Pook, including Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter and Maude Horton’s Glorious Revenge, takes on 1966 California in The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives, which follows three friends who all happen to be the ex-wives of convicted killers.

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As a series of new murders rocks their community, the women decide to take over the investigation themselves, convinced they’re uniquely qualified to spot a killer.

“They know people look at them and think only one thing: How could they not have known what their husbands were doing? How much are they to blame?” a book synopsis read. “And yet when a string of local killings hits the news, the three women — underestimated, overlooked, shrewd — decide to get to work. After all, who better to catch a killer than those who have shared their lives and homes with one?”