‘Little Rascals’ Star Arrested

Alfalfa is in trouble with the law. TV Insider reports Little Rascals star Brandon “Bug” Hall was recently arrested for failure to appear in court.

The former child actor is known for his role as Alfalfa in the 1994 film. This isn’t his first run-in with the lae.

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He also did not show up to a December 31, 2024, court date for a ticket he received in October of that year, TMZ reported at the time. Hall was cited on October 29 in Ohio for failure to show proof of liability insurance.

In June 2020, he was arrested in Weatherford, Texas, Page Six reported at the time, and booked for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. Police were alerted after a relative called police for a welfare check. After a search of his hotel, police found cans of aerosol cans that he admitted to using for huffing, but he didn’t end up with formal charges in that case.

He made headlines recently with his lifestyle changes. In January 2026, Hall, who identifies as a “radical Catholic extremist,” explained why he chose to live off-grid with his family after taking a “vow” of poverty. He revealed that he donated his savings and most of his possessions and planned to “maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” per the Daily Mail. He lives with his wife and children in an RV. “If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need,” he told the outlet.

Regarding giving away his money and possessions, he told the outlet: “It was a hard realization, but it was something that I was pretty firm on, and I still am,” he said of leaving Hollywood. “The irony was that I loved the work. I wasn’t sort of disillusioned in terms of my love of work. I really, really loved it. I loved film and TV and the process of storytelling, more than any of you.” He described his possessions as “a big pile of nothing,” adding, “It really wasn’t all that great of a sacrifice compared to what our Lord had planned to give me in return,” he said. “The fruits of that decision to live this radical lifestyle.”