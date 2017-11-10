HBO Cuts Ties With Louis C.K. Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

Following the New York Times‘ bombshell report on Louis C.K., HBO has cut ties with the comedian. Three women told the Times that C.K. masturbated in front of them.

HBO said C.K. will not take part in the Night of Too Many Stars comedy charity special, which was going to air live on Saturday, Nov. 18. His stand-up specials and his 2006 sitcom Lucky Louie have been pulled from HBO’s on-demand services. They were also pulled from HBO Go, TVLine reports.

FX also said it will “review” the matter. C.K. has a long-term relationship with the network, which aired his Emmy-winning sitcom Louie and the Pamela Adlon-starring and C.K.-produced Better Things.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” FX said in a statement. “The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

On Thursday, three comedians told the Times that C.K. masturbated in front of them. A fourth woman said C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her, but she said no. The alleged incidents happened in 2002, 2003 and 2005. A fifth woman said she knew C.K. masturbated in his officer chair while working on The Chris Rock Show in the ’90s.

C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay, told the Times, “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

Thursday’s New York premiere of C.K.’s new movie, I Love You, Daddy, was cancelled. C.K. also cancelled an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.