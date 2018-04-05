Lou Diamond Phillips Pleads Guilty to DWI

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has pleaded guilty to DWI and been sentenced to abstain from alcohol for two years.

The Stand and Deliver star was initially arrested back in November of 2017 after pulling up to a police officer and asking for directions in Portland, Texas.

After speaking with him, the cop came to the conclusion that Phillips was under the influence and put him through a field sobriety test, as reported by TMZ.

Phillips failed the test and blew a .20, more than two times the legal limit, during a breathalyzer test.

The 56-year-old will now be required to stay away from alcohol, and is not even permitted to be in a bar. He must also take a DWI education class and use a portable device that will prove he is not consuming alcohol.

He will also be expected to report in-person to a probation officer for the first four months of his probation sentence.

This is not Phillips’ first run in with the law, as back in August of 2006 he was arrested for domestic violence at his Los Angeles home. The arrest followed a dispute Phillips had with with his girlfriend and future wife, makeup artist Yvonne Boismier.

That December, Phillips pleaded “no contest” to one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was sentenced to three years probation. Phillips was also ordered to undergo one year of domestic violence counseling and given 200 hours of community service.

Phillips and Boismier subsequently married in August of 2007 and had a daughter, Indigo, who was born in October 2007. They are still married today.

While Phillips has been in numerous TV series and films over ten course of his 30 plus years in the entertainment industry, his most notable recent project was the A&E modern Western crime drama Longmire, which just debuted its sixth and final season in the fall of 2017 on Netflix.

On Longmire, Phillips played Henry Standing Bear, “a Cheyenne who is [Sheriff Walt Longmire‘s] boyhood friend and confidant.”

In a 2017 interview with Cowboys & Indians, Phillips reflected back on the first season of the series, saying, “It was one of the best pilot scripts I’d ever read — classic storytelling evident from the outset. Our head writers have maintained that level of cinematic storytelling and there is nothing like it on television.”

“We have a passionate and loyal audience of almost 6 million viewers [per episode],” Phillips added. “Airing on Netflix [after the original run on A&E] has given us the opportunity for longer stories and deeper story lines, as we’re not constricted by the traditional 48-minute episode length.”