It's been a few days since it was reported that Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty in their college admission bribery scandal. Now, a new report from Us Weekly paints a picture of how the couple's daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, feel about this new update. According to the publication, both Olivia Jade and Bella are "proud" of their parents' decision.

A source told Us Weekly that the sisters are proud of their mom and their dad for their decision to plead guilty in this case. The source continued to share that Olivia Jade and Bella have had to come to terms with the fact that their parents will be going to jail. Although, now that Loughlin and Giannulli will plead guilty to the charges, they will reportedly spend months in jail as opposed to years. The insider told Us Weekly, “It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned."

While there has been plenty of drama surrounding this situation, the source added that the siblings simply want what is best for their parents. They added, “As embarrassing and awful as it’s been, Olivia and Isabella still love their mom deeply, and it pains them to see her suffer." Us Weekly's report aligns with what PEOPLE had to share about the situation. A legal insider previously told PEOPLE that the sisters were "supportive" of their parents' recent decision. They told the outlet, "They realize that this was done to help them, and there is no animosity there. Last I knew, they were encouraging their parents to fight this, but obviously that’s all changed now."

This news comes a few days after it was reported that both Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to a plea deal that would involve them spending months in prison. Loughlin will reportedly serve two months in prison and will then be under two years of supervised release. She also must engage in 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine. As for Giannulli, he will reportedly serve five months in prison with two years of supervised release. Like his wife, he will also engage in community service (250 hours) and will pay a fine (of $250,000). Both Loughlin and Giannulli were previously accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Even though the pair have already agreed to the details of their plea deal, they will have to wait until August 21 to officially be sentenced.