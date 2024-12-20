Anna Duggar Spotted for First Time in Years Amid Husband Josh Duggar’s Prison Stint

Josh Duggar’s wife is living her life despite her disgraced husband being locked away on child pornography charges. For the first time in two years, Anna Duggar has been spotted out publicly. And, she’s seemingly committed to her husband, regardless of his crimes, as she was spotted with her wedding ring on.

TMZ reports Anna was spotted out on a walk from her parked car with a female friend to watch one of her sons play basketball at his school in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Josh is currently serving a 12-year sentence in federal prison.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested in April 2021 on charges he downloaded computer images of underage children being sadistically sexually abused. He previously faced backlash, as well as his parents, after it was revealed he’d sexually molested two of his sisters. His parents covered it up by sending him on a spiritual retreat. Anna and his parents stood by his side throughout his child porn trial.

The family reality show was canceled by TLC and replaced with a spinoff, Counting On, which chronicled the lives and marriages of the older Duggar children. Many of the older children are now estranged from their parents due to their departure from their strict religious upbringing. Jinger and Jill Duggar have spoken out against their parents’ conservative views and have adopted more modern practices for their households, including drinking alcohol and celebrating holidays, all of which was frowned upon by their parents growing up.

Some of the Duggar children have been vocal about not receiving payment for their years of work on the reality series, blaming their father, Jim Bob, for mishandling and controlling their money, even on the subsequent spinoff. The parents have insisted they did nothing wrong and tried to protect their children.