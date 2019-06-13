Lori Loughlin Reportedly Wants FBI Reports on Uncharged Parents in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s lawyers are turning to the FBI for help building their case amid the college admissions scandal.

As the Fuller House alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli continue to face the possibility of prison from the charges stemmed from their involvement in the bribery scheme, lawyers are seeking information on the other parents involved in the controversy who were not charged.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress’ legal team is looking for access to “FBI reports concerning uncharged parents.”

The court deferred making a ruling on the request the time, stating: “The parties will confer regarding this issue and if the matter cannot be resolved between the parties, defendants should file a motion to compel.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, at the University of Southern California by labeling them as recruits to the crew team, despite neither of them participating in the sport.

The couple pleaded not guilty to two charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. After reportedly rejecting a plea deal, they were hit with additional money laundering charges. That charge alone could lead to the couple spending up to 20 years behind bars.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” a source said of how the actress was thinking things would go. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the insider added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly the chances of the couple being found not guilty are slim.

“The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against her, including emails, phone calls and financial documents,” Rahmani said. “No jury will acquit them.”

In addition to the couple’s criminal court case, they might also face civil charges against the University.

“She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” a source told the outlet. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

The legal trouble led Loughlin to lose many jobs, including her series regular role in the Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, as well as any possibility of returning to the final season of Fuller House.