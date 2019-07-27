Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Planning ‘United Front’ as New Court Date Looms

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are going through the legal ramifications of the college admissions scandal together. The couple, who is being represented by attorneys at the same law firm reportedly is planning a “united front” as they prepare for their upcoming court date Aug. 27.

In documents first released by Mercury News, the couple’s lawyers reject arguments that having the same representation puts the actress and the fashion designer at risk for possible conflicts of interest.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” the documents said. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

The couple will next appear before a judge at the end of August. The couple is expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys during the proceedings.

The development comes one day before Loughlin will celebrate her 55th birthday on Sunday.

Loughlin, Giannulli and Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman were some of the biggest names involved when the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced it had charged 50 parents involved in the bribery scheme. Prosecutors claimed Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to secure a spot for their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, at the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, despite them not participating in the sport.

The couple was indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April after reportedly rejecting a plea deal. They face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

A source previously claimed Loughlin regretted rejecting the initial plea deal, though she still hopes to avoid prison time altogether.

“She is trying to live a normal everyday life and to take this time to stay strong but it isn’t easy. Lori doesn’t have the support she once had. She is feeling a ‘fall from grace’ having had a persona as a wholesome mom and now being seen as a pariah,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time.”

In the midst of the drama, a source told PEOPLE the couple is attempting to live as normal a life as possible until they know what will happen with their court case.

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the source said, adding Loughlin and Giannulli have been spending more time in Newport Beach, California, where the designer grew up, to avoid the paparazzi.

Aside from their August court date, the pair is also set to appear in court on Oct. 2.