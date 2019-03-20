Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s Families ‘Devastated’ by College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s families are reportedly “devastated” by the college admissions scandal the actresses are caught up in.

A source close to the situation spoke with Closer Weekly and shared, “Both families are devastated.”

“Getting arrested is the last thing they ever imagined. They’re trying to justify it as something any parent would do for their child, but there’s no denying they went way too far,” clinical psychologist Dr. Melanie Greenberg added, referring to how their kids can be affected. “The message that results matter and that ethics and values don’t matter isn’t a good life lesson.”

Another source went on to speak about the women’s upcoming court date, saying, “They’re hopeful they’ll avoid prison and only pay a fine, but it’s all up in the air. The shame of this has clearly rocked their world.”

According to legal documents, Loughlin and her husband — fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli — are alleged to have “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

As far as his involvement, Giannulli purportedly communicated with a USC official regarding issuing a bribe in order to get their daughter Olivia Jade into the school.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this AM,” an email allegedly sent by Giannulli read. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Huffman — and to a lesser extent her husband, actor William H. Macy — “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy was not charged with a crime, seemingly due to the fact that there was not enough physical evidence connecting him to the case regarding the couple’s oldest daughter. Though, he was reportedly involved in bribery-related conversations regarding their youngest daughter.

Loughlin, Giannulli, and Huffman were all taken into police custody last week and then released after making bail. They are all due back in a Massachusetts court in April.