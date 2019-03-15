Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Reportedly Leave USC Following College Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are leaving the University of Southern California following their mother’s involvement in a college admissions bribery scheme.

According to new reports, Isabella Rose and YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli are afraid of being bullied by her classmates after their parents were caught paying money to ensure their acceptance into the college.

Loughlin and husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were two of the 50 parents indicted for their involvement in the scheme, which involved them paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a spot for their daughters at the school, TMZ reports.

One source told the outlet that the girls are worried they will be “viciously bullied” if they return to school. Both Loughlin and Mossimo, who were arrested earlier this week and later released on $1 million bonds, fully supported their daughters’ decision.

Olivia Jade, famous YouTube personality who had previously made headlines for saying she didn’t “really care about school” — was reportedly aboard the yacht of a USC board of trustees member on spring break when her mom was charged in the scheme Tuesday.

Since then, the social media influencer — who was also dropped by Sephora following the scandal — has been “a mess, despondent and feeling like it’s the end of the world,” according to another source.

Loughlin and Mossimo allegedly paid $500,000 to get the girls into USC by pretending the sisters were recruits for the college’s rowing team. Desperate Housewives Felicity Huffman was also arrested in connection to the bribery scheme, though her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not indicted.

The sisters’ plan to leave the college comes one day after the University of Southern California released a statement claiming they would look at all the students who received admission to the college under the scheme and make decisions about them staying the school.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” said USC Media Relations rep for the school. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” they added.

Loughlin — who was recently fired from several Hallmark Channel projects after the scandal — is set to face other charges at a Boston court on March 29. Both the Fuller House star and Huffman face prison time if found guilty.