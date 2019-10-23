Lori Loughlin’s Daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, No Longer Attending USC, University Says

Earlier this year, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California despite the fact that neither rowed crew.

After the college admissions scandal was reported, USC stated that it was conducting a case-by-case review for affected stuents, and the school has now officially announced that the Giannulli sisters are no longer attending the university, though it is unclear whether they dropped out or were removed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the USC Registrar confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” adding, “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

Neither Olivia, 20, nor Isabella, 21, returned to USC after the scandal was reported, though USC released a statement at the time saying that the two were still enrolled.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” the university told FOX News in March. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Isabella “was far more invested in college and would loved to have completed USC” as opposed to her sister, a beauty influencer with 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

ET‘s source said that Olivia didn’t even want to go to college in the first place, a claim the 20-year-old seemingly confirmed during an interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast where she said that she attended the university to avoid feeling like she was missing out on something.

“A lot of my friends didn’t finish high school or go to college just because they were so focused on [having YouTube careers], which I also think is really great, but I feel like I would have had weird FOMO not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and were, like, texting me, telling me how it was, all the parties, schoolwork, everything,” she explained. “I would be like, ‘What am I missing out on?’”

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted along with around 50 other parents, coaches and exam proctors, a number of whom took plea deals earlier this year. The couple declined a plea deal and is currently awaiting trial. The two are facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen