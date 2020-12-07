Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli to Appear on 'Red Table Talk'

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli is ready to tell her side of the story. The 21-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will appear Tuesday on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she announced Monday on Instagram, thanking Pinkett Smith, the actress' mother Adrienne Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith for allowing her to "publicly share my experience for the first time."

Both of the YouTube star's parents are serving time in prison at the moment after pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud in the college admissions scandal. Giannulli and Loughlin admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella, 22, admitted to the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew team recruits.

While the Full House actress and her husband are serving two- and five-month sentences, respectively, they are "supportive" of Olivia Jade coming forward, a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight after Monday's Red Table Talk announcement. "The family and their team all agreed now was the time for Olivia to speak out and they’re all supportive of her," the source said. "They felt like there was no better way to address everything than with Jada because they trust her and are family friends with the Smiths."

The source continued that Olivia Jade has been wanting to "get back in the limelight" and share her side of the story for "some time now," and that she is looking forward to " getting back out there." Forced by public pressure to take an extended hiatus from her influencer career, the source said of the young star, "She misses her YouTube career so much and knows there will be some hurdles ahead of her, but she is ready to face things head on and ultimately get back into the swing of things."

Loughlin is scheduled to be released from prison later this month, putting to end the "nightmare" her daughters were living through, another source close to the sisters told PEOPLE last month. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting," the insider said. Bella and Olivia Jade were "beyond worried" for their mom's sentence, and currently "try to focus" on having her home for the holidays.