Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Detailed Parents Forcing Her to Apply to College

On Tuesday, March 12, actress Lori Loughlin was among those indicted in a nationwide scheme that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and getting students admitted to elite universities by claiming they were athletic recruits.

According to legal documents, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli share daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, both of whom are influencers, and Olivia has spoken about college in numerous videos on her YouTube channel. During a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, the 19-year-old discussed her college application process, saying that her parents “really wanted” her to attend.

When asked why she went to college despite her burgeoning success as an influencer, Olivia replied, “Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college.”

“I’m so happy they made me go,” she said, before correcting, “That sounds to terrible — they didn’t make me. My sister goes to the same school and we’re pretty much inseparable, so it was nice following in her footsteps a little bit.”

Olivia added that it’s “cool to create content from a whole different side of things in school.”

The teen had previously been criticized for an August 2018 video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

She added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

Following backlash, she posted another video in which she apologized for her statement and said that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to attend college.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,” she said. “And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

“I didn’t mean it that way,” she continued. “I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that. I know it’s a privilege and a blessing and I’m really grateful.”

In early February, Olivia echoed her original statements when she tweeted that she’d rather be making YouTube videos than attending college classes.

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix