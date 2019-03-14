Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Was Partying on USC Official’s Yacht When Mom Was Charged

Lori Loughlin turned herself over to authorities on Wednesday, March 13 after being indicted in a nationwide college acceptance scam, in which she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as athletic recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team so they would be accepted to the school.

As the scandal broke, one of Loughlin’s daughters, 19-year-old Olivia Jade, was reportedly aboard a USC college official’s yacht in the Bahamas for spring break, though she left the vessel on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jade was onboard billionaire Rick Caruso’s yacht with his daughter, Gianna. Caruso is a real estate developer whose projects include The Grove and other Los Angeles developments. Last year, he was elected Chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees. Both Jade and Gianna are freshman at USC.

“My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday,” Caruso told the outlet. “Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home.”

Caruso’s yacht, the Invictus, is valued at over $100 million, spans 216 feet and accommodates 12 guests and 19 crew members.

USC’s Board of Trustees is reportedly not involved in determining whether the students affected by the scam will keep their spots at the college, that decision lies with the University’s President.

“The charges filed today against employees of USC are disturbing and the alleged activity is absolutely wrong,” Caruso said of the scandal on Tuesday. “I am saddened that these people would abuse their positions of trust and, as the government has alleged, victimize USC in the process. There is no option other than zero tolerance for this type of behavior. As a result, USC has fired the alleged wrongdoers.”

A total of 50 people, including parents, exam proctors and athletic coaches, were indicted in the scam, which involved parents sending money to a foundation posing as a nonprofit to help disadvantaged children. In return, college entrance exam scores for their children were altered or their children were designated as athletic recruits to some of the school’s top universities including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and USC.

According to the indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

In a statement, USC said that it will deal with the scam on a case-by-case basis for each student.

“We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

