Longtime Actress Dee Freeman Has Died

Young and the Restless star Dee Freeman has died. Her family confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Freeman was 66 years old at the time of her passing. She’d been battling lung cancer.

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“On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you. Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026 after a brave and fearless fight with cancer. Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle. It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her. We know Dee is up there in heaven being the force of nature she always was. Now she’s doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee,” the caption read of her in a photo smiling with a royal blue blouse on.

Several tributes poured in from celebrity friends and admirers. “Ms. Dee was a force and so lovely to work with. She will be missed. Sending my love to her family and loved ones. 💔🕊️” wrote Tyler Perry staple, Crystal Renee Hayslett. “I’m so sorry to hear this. Prayers and love to her family❤️🕊️” Divorced Sistas star Khadeen Ellis commented.

Freeman served six years in the United States Marine Corps before starting a career in acting. Her debut was during a 1995 episode of the ABC sitcom, Coach, Deadline reported. Other credits include guest roles in Seinfeld, Rude Awakening, ER, The Hughleys, The X-Files, Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Do Us Part, Shameless and NCIS: Los Angeles. She also appeared in a 2022 episode of the TV series Reasonable Doubt before her last credit in a January episode of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET.

Freeman is survived by her two children, Amber and Shane. After her passing, her publicist Desirae L. Benson also released a statement, saying in part: “Even in the face of stage 4 lung cancer, she showed up with courage and dignity. Dee had a quiet power that commanded respect without ever needing to demand it.