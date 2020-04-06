Logan Williams: John Wesley Shipp Mourns Teenage 'The Flash' Co-Star's Death

The loss of actor Logan Williams left his former co-stars, fans and others stunned on Friday. The words of his mother captured the emotion of the loss, amplified by the social distancing efforts and keeping her away from loved ones.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Williams shared. "It's hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star."

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

The Flash star Grant Gustin spoke out shortly after Williams' passing, with others like Mark Hamill reacting to the loss on social media. Co-star John Wesley Shipp also expressed sorrow after the loss, posting a set of photos of himself with Williams.

Shipp plays several roles in the DC Comics-inspired series, including Jay Garrick and Dr. Henry Allen who was Williams' television father. He also played the original Barry Allen in The Flash television series from 1990.

The actor's words echo those shared by Gustin after the news broke.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

Shipp's former The Flash co-star Mark Hamill also commented under his post. While the words were short they were meaningful.

"Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this," Hamill wrote.

While Williams was best-known for his role on The Flash and Supernatural, he also had a recurring spot on the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. Star Erin Krakow shared several photos of her scenes with the young star and included a touching message following the passing.

"Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him," Krakow wrote on Twitter. "I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time."